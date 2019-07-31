Tom Osborne said on Gov. Pete Ricketts' new podcast that part of the reason he went into sports was to please his dad.
The former Husker coach said he didn't really plan to be a coach and thought he'd go into college administration work. But after helping Bob Devaney, he couldn't leave sports and ended up taking over the coaching job from Devaney when he became athletic director.
"I can't remember that we ever had a falling out," Osborne said of working for Devaney as an assistant and coach.
On recruiting: "A big part of recruiting is being someone people want to be around," Osborne said. "You're somewhat of a surrogate parent," so stressing academics to potential recruits and families is important.
On politics: Being a member of Congress involved a lot of travel, but coaching was probably the harder job, "85-90 hours a week."
On marijuana: Marijuana is stored in the fat cells and stays in the body for five-six weeks, Osborne said, and motivation declines. Osborne said intellectual capacity and motor skills also decline. "Medical marijuana is a misnomer," he said. "There is no study I know of right now that shows it as an effective medicine."