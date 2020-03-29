Ord pharmacists making hand sanitizer for central Nebraska residents

The state Legislature has since lifted the rule, allowing compounding pharmacies to more easily make the products they need.

And in recent weeks Svoboda and Andreesen have packaged and distributed the disinfecting solutions to care facilities, hospitals and local businesses in central Nebraska. When they can't get material from their suppliers, they turn to local businesses as much as they can for isopropyl alcohol. When they can't get that, they turn to 95 proof alcohol bought from grocery stores.

"It's a stressful situation, but there is a sense of connection between all of us," said Svoboda. "We're all working together to solve a problem."

While many Nebraskans are figuring out how to work from home, the pharmacists are clocking in at their Ord location (one of three) on the weekend, as well as starting work early and leaving late on weekdays.

But, the business isn't making money right now. The bottles of hand sanitizer are being sold at cost, which just about covers the cost of production.

"Packaging is really the expensive thing," said Svoboda. "We're just going to keep going till we can't."