Online dating app encounter in Norfolk leads to threats, extortion, police say

A man threatened another man over a bounced check used to pay for sex, Norfolk police said.

The threatened man had agreed on an online dating app to meet a woman for sex in Norfolk in late January, police said in a news release. He paid the woman the previously agreed-upon price with a personal check.

The check bounced, police said, and the woman and two men went to confront the victim. A 23-year-old Norfolk man is accused of threatening the victim's life and safety and demanding twice the amount that had been agreed upon for sex, police said.

The victim reported the incident to police, who arrested the 23-year-old man Wednesday. He is accused of terroristic threats and theft by extortion of $501-$1,499. Additional charges are possible, police said.

