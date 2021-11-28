'One of the biggest success stories' — How the river otter returned to Nebraska

The season is limited: It started Nov. 1 and ends Feb. 28 or when 75 animals are taken, whichever comes first. It came with other rules. Trappers had to report a harvested animal within 24 hours, and it had to be tagged by a Game and Parks officer within two business days.

On the first day of November, Jack set a snare on a heavily used crossover path between the river and a sand pit.

And just after sunrise on the second day of November, he found his first legal otter — an 18-pound male, nearly 4 feet end to end. If he’s not the first trapper to catch an otter, he said, he’s at least the first to check his in.

He got an early start on the season for a reason. “There’s a limit to how many can be caught. I didn’t know if everyone was going to try to trap one or not.”

A few years ago, a plush river otter pelt might be worth $100, Jack said. But the market is struggling; now a good pelt could be worth $25 to $50. And his pelt isn’t that good, he said. He paid for his early start; the fur would be thicker later in the winter.

“If I had to do it over, I’d wait longer. The pelt would be better now than when I first caught it.”