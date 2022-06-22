 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man dead after UTV-pickup collision near Norfolk

NORFOLK — One person died after a pickup truck collided with an UTV on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lloyd Spreeman, 91, of rural Norfolk, struck the left rear of a UTV. The UTV was parked in the northbound lanes on a bridge on Victory Road.

The man in the UTV, 79-year-old Howard "Dale" Remmich, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was ejected, the Patrol said.

Dick Johnson, country roads superintendent, said that the bridge on Victory Road isn't structurally safe now and will be closed indefinitely for repairs. It was damaged during the crash.

Units who responded to the scene were the Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire Department, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Attorney and Sheriff’s Office.

