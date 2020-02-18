You are the owner of this article.
One lane of westbound I-80 reopens near Seward following semi fire
One westbound lane of Interstate 80 near Seward remains closed after a semi trailer fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Seward Fire and Rescue said the semi was on fire east of the Seward interchange. A thick cloud of black smoke was coming from the scene just before 8 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted at the Milford interchange for a couple hours, but one westbound lane has now reopened, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas. However, Nebraska511.gov indicates standstill traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for uppdates.

