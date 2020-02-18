One lane of westbound I-80 reopens near Seward following semi fire

One westbound lane of Interstate 80 near Seward remains closed after a semi trailer fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Seward Fire and Rescue said the semi was on fire east of the Seward interchange. A thick cloud of black smoke was coming from the scene just before 8 a.m.
Trooper Lewis #475 is currently out near MM 382 on I-80. Due to a Semi fire, traffic is near a standstill moving very slowly through heavy thick smoke. Avoid the area and take another route. pic.twitter.com/Ac9Ejlrox3— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) February 18, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Traffic was being diverted at the Milford interchange for a couple hours, but one westbound lane has now reopened, according to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas. However, Nebraska511.gov indicates standstill traffic in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for uppdates.