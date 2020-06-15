One killed in crash near Snyder

FREMONT -- One person was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County.
A two-door sedan was traveling westbound on Nebraska 91 at around 11:20 p.m. when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse.
The driver of the sedan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital by helicopter ambulance.
Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. At this time, names of the individuals are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
