One arrested in connection to deadly crash in southwest Nebraska

A car crash in southwest Nebraska that left two dead is being investigated by the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday, a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6-34 in Red Willow County killed 36-year-old Charles Decker of Indianola and 30-year-old Steven Weaver of the McCook area.

On Friday, 33-year-old Alva Decker of Indianola was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Alva Decker is expected to appear in Red Willow County Court later this week, but no date or time has been set.

