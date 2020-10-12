 Skip to main content
One arrested in connection to body found at scene of deadly crash
One arrested in connection to body found at scene of deadly crash

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a man was found dead at the scene of a fatal two-car crash in southwestern Nebraska, according to the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Decker, 36, died in the crash, and the body of Steven Weaver, 33, was found at the scene, according to a press release. 

Alva C. Decker, 33, of Indianola was arrested Friday on the murder charge along with conspiracy to commit a felony and using a firearm to commit a felony, according to the press release. It did not say whether the Deckers were related.

Charles Decker, who was from Indianola, died in the crash, which happened at 2 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 34. Weaver, who is from the McCook area, was found dead at the crash scene.

Autopsies on both men were being performed in Omaha. The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office are assisting with the investigation.

Alva Decker is expected to appear in Red Willow County Court sometime this week.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

