Omaha woman shoots, kills husband in pickup on I-80 with children in backseat, state patrol says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Omaha woman has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by the Nebraska State Patrol following the shooting of her husband Wednesday in Cozad.

The Nebraska State Patrol said early investigations have revealed that the woman, 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan, shot her 35-year-old husband Joshua Jourdan in his pickup truck while their children were in the backseat.

The pair were arguing, an NSP press release said, when Joshua Jourdan pulled the truck over and Kathleen Jourdan shot him twice with a handgun around 3 p.m.

Kathleen Jourdan called 911 to report the shooting and remained at the scene. State Troopers, Cozad Police Officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the call and found Joshua Jourdan dead in the driver's seat.

Kathleen Jourdan is being held in the Dawson County Jail. Her children were uninjured and are in protective custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.