Omaha woman shoots, kills husband in pickup on I-80 with children in backseat, state patrol says

An Omaha woman has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by the Nebraska State Patrol following the shooting of her husband Wednesday in Cozad.
The Nebraska State Patrol said early investigations have revealed that the woman, 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan, shot her 35-year-old husband Joshua Jourdan in his pickup truck while their children were in the backseat.
The pair were arguing, an NSP press release said, when Joshua Jourdan pulled the truck over and Kathleen Jourdan shot him twice with a handgun around 3 p.m.
Kathleen Jourdan called 911 to report the shooting and remained at the scene. State Troopers, Cozad Police Officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Cozad Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the call and found Joshua Jourdan dead in the driver's seat.
Kathleen Jourdan is being held in the Dawson County Jail. Her children were uninjured and are in protective custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.
