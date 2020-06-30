Omaha teen now charged in Seward County fatality during law enforcement pursuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A warrant has gone out for an 18-year-old Omaha man's arrest in connection with a 17-year-old girl's death in a rollover crash in a stolen SUV near Seward on June 12.

Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston charged Julio Fernandez Bonilla on Monday with manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Jasmin Casique-Negrete, of Omaha, died at the scene.

In an affidavit in support of Fernandez Bonilla's arrest, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Christopher Lutes said the Seward County Sheriff's Office's dispatch center got a call shortly before 10 a.m. June 12 about an SUV on Interstate 80 between the Milford and Crete exits driving slowly and swerving.

At the Seward exit, a deputy spotted the white Hyundai Santa Fe and, after seeing it fail to maintain its lane, tried to stop it. But the SUV sped up to 85 mph, 10 over the speed limit, Lutes said.

During the pursuit, the deputy learned the SUV had been reported stolen June 1 in Harrison County, Iowa.

The SUV took the Goehner exit off I-80 and crossed the center line on 364th Road, with the deputy still following.