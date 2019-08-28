An Omaha surgeon and Creighton University faculty member has been named Nebraska's chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette R. Smith announced the appointment of Gary J. Anthone on Wednesday.
Anthone, who starts on Tuesday, replaces Tom Williams. Williams, an Omaha pathologist, announced his retirement earlier this summer after being diagnosed with macular degeneration.
Anthone has had a private surgical practice in Omaha and been a faculty member at the Department of Surgery at Creighton. Prior to that, he was Director of Bariatric Surgery at Methodist Hospital in Omaha and at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Anthone graduated from Benedictine College in Kansas and Creighton University.
"I look forward to the strides our Division of Public Health will make in becoming more people-centered and customer-focused under his leadership,” Ricketts said in a news release.
Anthone's salary will be $250,000.