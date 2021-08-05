 Skip to main content
Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman wins wrestling bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman wins wrestling bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

  Updated
Tokyo Olympics Wrestling

United Statess Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at the Summer 2021 Olympians with Nebraska ties.

A four time state high school wrestling champion in Nebraska won a bronze medal at 57 kilograms in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Thomas Gilman, who wrestled at Omaha Skutt from 2009-12, defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 in his final match. Gilman lost his first match of the tournament but worked his way back to the third-place match with an 11-1 win against Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

Gilman's lone loss came to eventual gold medal winner, Zaur Uguev of Russia.

“It goes back to something my grandfather told me growing up over and over: ‘Don’t think too much,’” Gilman said, according to the Associated Press. “What are you going to do when someone punches you in the mouth and you fall down? You get back up and you keep fighting. That’s all I did.”

This marks Gilman's first Olympics appearance. After a decorated career with the SkyHawks, he became a three-time All-American at Iowa.

