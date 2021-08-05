Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman wins wrestling bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Thomas Gilman, who wrestled at Omaha Skutt from 2009-12, defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 in his final match. Gilman lost his first match of the tournament but worked his way back to the third-place match with an 11-1 win against Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.

“It goes back to something my grandfather told me growing up over and over: ‘Don’t think too much,’” Gilman said, according to the Associated Press. “What are you going to do when someone punches you in the mouth and you fall down? You get back up and you keep fighting. That’s all I did.”