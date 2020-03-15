You are the owner of this article.
Omaha nearing move to limit gatherings to 50 people as coronavirus cases grow
editor's pick alert top story

Virus Outbreak US

A woman who tested positive with the coronavirus is brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center on March 6. She was transferred from Omaha's Methodist Hospital in an isolation pod inside an ambulance.

 Chris Machian, Omaha World-Herald

A woman, one of Nebraska's newest cases of coronavirus, attended two Creighton men's basketball games after symptoms developed, spending hours in bars and restaurants after each game.

Health officials in Douglas County said the exposure risk to anyone at the games or in those bars and restaurants is minimal but provided a lengthy list of locations of possible exposures surrounding the games on March 4 and March 7.

At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said exposures at large events are a big concern in attempting to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. And Stothert gave notice that Douglas County may soon move to restrict crowds to fewer than 50 people, possibly ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities on Tuesday.

Stothert said Omaha would close its public libraries and community centers, effective immediately, and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo also will close.

With the two new cases announced Sunday, there are 16 cases of coronavirus in Douglas County.

Lincoln hospitals to place restrictions on visitors beginning Monday

Meanwhile, Lancaster County has reported no coronavirus cases, with Gov. Pete Ricketts noting "it's a different ballgame between Lincoln and Omaha right now."

But Ricketts and health department officials in Lancaster County continue to recommend controls on the size of public gatherings in Lincoln.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday stressed that public gatherings should be limited to 250 people and encouraged organizers to weigh risk factors such as: the age of attendees; the number of people coming from a large geographic area; and whether the setting will allow people to stay at an arm's length in determining whether to postpone or cancel an event.

The decision to limit attendance to immediate family members generally kept crowds for state boys basketball tournament games under 250 last week. Other large events were postponed or canceled, including Shrine Circus performances and Lied Center shows in Lincoln.

LPS to provide meals for students, more info on Chromebook distribution while schools are closed

“We understand that it is difficult to cancel or postpone events that you may have been planning for a long time,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “Right now, however, we all must focus on reducing transmission of this virus. These social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives.”

The woman in her 40s with coronavirus in Douglas County is considered a travel-related case, meaning she was exposed at some point prior to developing symptoms on March 2.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the woman wasn't tested until March 13 and in the interim attended several large public events.

Another Douglas County case announced Sunday involves a woman in her 30s who was involved in the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29 in which the state's first confirmed coronavirus case participated.

The list of public exposures involving the latest cases released Sunday also includes discount stores in the Omaha area, a pharmacy and restaurant.

Anyone who has possibly been exposed should monitor their symptoms, noting a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider and tell them the time and place you potentially were exposed.

More schools in Lincoln to shut down

On Sunday, several churches in the Lincoln and Omaha area called off in-person services and instead provided livestreams for parishioners to view from home.

In a livestream, the senior minister at Countryside Community Church told his Omaha congregation he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Rev. Eric Elnes recently returned from a trip to Spain.

“I do plan to be very public about my condition, hoping that more people can learn from the experience,” Elnes told the World-Herald.

Many of the state's largest school districts, including Omaha Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools, will be closed this week in another move to help control the spread of the virus and buy health care providers more time in preparing for a significant outbreak.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, expressed confidence Sunday that medical professionals have the capability to test anyone who needs tested for COVID-19.

He made those comments after speaking with hospital executives in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. He said providers will continue to screen individuals to rule out influenza and other respiratory viruses so that tests are available for those who have the highest likelihood of being exposed to or having COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that 170 residents had tested negative for COVID-19.

"If a Nebraskan needs a test, we will get that done," Anthone said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

11th coronavirus case reported in state
News
AP editor's pick topical alert

  • Julie Koch
  • Updated

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…

Related to this story

