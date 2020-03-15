Omaha nearing move to limit gatherings to 50 people as coronavirus cases grow

A woman, one of Nebraska's newest cases of coronavirus, attended two Creighton men's basketball games after symptoms developed, spending hours in bars and restaurants after each game.
Health officials in Douglas County said the exposure risk to anyone at the games or in those bars and restaurants is minimal but provided a lengthy list of locations of possible exposures surrounding the games on March 4 and March 7.
Public exposures in Omaha. pic.twitter.com/AKbiNqnTMO— Joe Jordan (@JoeJordanNE) March 15, 2020
At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said exposures at large events are a big concern in attempting to control the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. And Stothert gave notice that Douglas County may soon move to restrict crowds to fewer than 50 people, possibly ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities on Tuesday.
Stothert said Omaha would close its public libraries and community centers, effective immediately, and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo also will close.
With the two new cases announced Sunday, there are 16 cases of coronavirus in Douglas County.
Meanwhile, Lancaster County has reported no coronavirus cases, with Gov. Pete Ricketts noting "it's a different ballgame between Lincoln and Omaha right now."
But Ricketts and health department officials in Lancaster County continue to recommend controls on the size of public gatherings in Lincoln.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday stressed that public gatherings should be limited to 250 people and encouraged organizers to weigh risk factors such as: the age of attendees; the number of people coming from a large geographic area; and whether the setting will allow people to stay at an arm's length in determining whether to postpone or cancel an event.
The decision to limit attendance to immediate family members generally kept crowds for state boys basketball tournament games under 250 last week. Other large events were postponed or canceled, including Shrine Circus performances and Lied Center shows in Lincoln.
“We understand that it is difficult to cancel or postpone events that you may have been planning for a long time,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “Right now, however, we all must focus on reducing transmission of this virus. These social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives.”
The woman in her 40s with coronavirus in Douglas County is considered a travel-related case, meaning she was exposed at some point prior to developing symptoms on March 2.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the woman wasn't tested until March 13 and in the interim attended several large public events.
Another Douglas County case announced Sunday involves a woman in her 30s who was involved in the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29 in which the state's first confirmed coronavirus case participated.
The list of public exposures involving the latest cases released Sunday also includes discount stores in the Omaha area, a pharmacy and restaurant.
Anyone who has possibly been exposed should monitor their symptoms, noting a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider and tell them the time and place you potentially were exposed.
On Sunday, several churches in the Lincoln and Omaha area called off in-person services and instead provided livestreams for parishioners to view from home.
In a livestream, the senior minister at Countryside Community Church told his Omaha congregation he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Rev. Eric Elnes recently returned from a trip to Spain.
“I do plan to be very public about my condition, hoping that more people can learn from the experience,” Elnes told the World-Herald.
Many of the state's largest school districts, including Omaha Public Schools and Lincoln Public Schools, will be closed this week in another move to help control the spread of the virus and buy health care providers more time in preparing for a significant outbreak.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, expressed confidence Sunday that medical professionals have the capability to test anyone who needs tested for COVID-19.
He made those comments after speaking with hospital executives in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. He said providers will continue to screen individuals to rule out influenza and other respiratory viruses so that tests are available for those who have the highest likelihood of being exposed to or having COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that 170 residents had tested negative for COVID-19.
"If a Nebraskan needs a test, we will get that done," Anthone said.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Members of the museum will have days added onto their memberships to match the number of days the museum is closed, officials said.
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Until further notice, the zoo will be closed to the public beginning Friday.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…
First-Plymouth Congregational Church has canceled worship services for Saturday and Sunday as a precaution to minimize the effects of the nove…
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.