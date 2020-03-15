Omaha nearing move to limit gatherings to 50 people as coronavirus cases grow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Sunday stressed that public gatherings should be limited to 250 people and encouraged organizers to weigh risk factors such as: the age of attendees; the number of people coming from a large geographic area; and whether the setting will allow people to stay at an arm's length in determining whether to postpone or cancel an event.

The decision to limit attendance to immediate family members generally kept crowds for state boys basketball tournament games under 250 last week. Other large events were postponed or canceled, including Shrine Circus performances and Lied Center shows in Lincoln.

“We understand that it is difficult to cancel or postpone events that you may have been planning for a long time,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “Right now, however, we all must focus on reducing transmission of this virus. These social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives.”

The woman in her 40s with coronavirus in Douglas County is considered a travel-related case, meaning she was exposed at some point prior to developing symptoms on March 2.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the woman wasn't tested until March 13 and in the interim attended several large public events.