Omaha motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Louisville

An Omaha man died after crashing his motorcycle about 3 miles west of Louisville on Sunday, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
Rick Leinbaugh, 56, was westbound on Nebraska 31 just before 4:30 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway near Nebraska 31 and 180th Street. Leinbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office and the South Metro Crash Response Team is investigating the accident. The Springfield Fire Department also responded to the crash.
