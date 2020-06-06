Omaha mayor cancels curfew for Saturday night

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has rescinded the emergency order that imposed an overnight curfew Friday and Saturday nights, the Mayor's Office said Saturday.
There will not be a curfew in Omaha on Saturday, according to a press release from the office.
"Last night we saw a peaceful and orderly city which allows for the curfew to be lifted a day early," Stothert said in the statement. "I thank and appreciate the citizens of Omaha for your actions that allow this decision to be made today. Your safety is our first priority, please remain careful."
Friday's protest-related events in Omaha included an afternoon Black Lives Matter rally in Memorial Park that drew about 200 people. The group then marched into Elmwood Park.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!