Omaha man gets federal time for stalking woman, sending her an IED
Omaha man gets federal time for stalking woman, sending her an IED

A 61-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stalking a woman and sending explosives to her in the mail.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. on Wednesday sentenced Craig Niedbalski to four years and two months, followed by three years of supervised release.

The stalking went on for 20 years, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

He said Niedbalski met his victim at a Catholics singles club in Omaha in about 1986 and began sending her unwanted letters and postcards that contained threats and sexually explicit statements involving her and her family in the mid-1990s.

From about 1996 to September 2018, Niedbalski sent the woman more than 100 threatening and unwanted letters and postcards. She ultimately reported it to police.

Investigators said on Aug. 31, 2018, he mailed her an incomplete, improvised explosive device. It was connected by a wire and tape to a mobile phone with a message on the package with a phone number to call "FOR OPENING INSTRUCTIONS."

According to the indictment, in 2003, Niedbalski had sent another package to the woman through the mail, containing what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The document outlined a number of postcards and letters he sent the woman since 1999 containing escalating threats to put antifreeze in her family's drinks, to "take out" her children and to kill her family and frame her.

Niedbalski later pleaded guilty to transporting an explosive with intent to injure and interstate stalking.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

