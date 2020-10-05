Omaha man accused of attacking man with a hatchet

Bellevue man dies in 1-vehicle crash
BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man is dead after a one-vehicle crash over the weekend.
Authorities say 28-year-old Adrian G. Perales’ vehicle left the roadway Saturday on South 13th Street in Bellevue. It struck the concrete wall of a home.
Perales, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Man accused of using hatchet in attack
OMAHA — An Omaha man was jailed after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a hatchet.
The incident happened early Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man shattered the rear sliding glass door to break into an apartment, where he tried to strangle his former girlfriend.
When the new boyfriend tried to intervene, the man allegedly struck him with a hatchet. The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The ex-boyfriend is jailed on suspicion of burglary, strangulation, misdemeanor assault, second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Police investigating burning of red cap
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to the state Capitol last week on a suspected arson after two individuals were seen burning a red baseball hat on the sidewalk.
Firefighters responded to the south side of the building just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to Lincoln Police, after a passerby reported flames rising 5 feet high.
One of the individuals was apparently filming the incident, the passerby told police.
All that was left of the baseball hat when firefighters arrived was a scorch mark on the sidewalk, however.
Police said they are reviewing security footage from the Capitol.
Omaha man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Nebraska man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Reece Isenberg of Omaha died Saturday morning after he went swimming off a dock and never resurfaced.
The State Patrol said Isenberg was intoxicated at the time that he drowned in the lake’s Cimmaron Bay Cove. His body was recovered by Saturday afternoon.
