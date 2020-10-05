Omaha man accused of attacking man with a hatchet

Bellevue man dies in 1-vehicle crash

BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man is dead after a one-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Authorities say 28-year-old Adrian G. Perales’ vehicle left the roadway Saturday on South 13th Street in Bellevue. It struck the concrete wall of a home.

Perales, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Man accused of using hatchet in attack

OMAHA — An Omaha man was jailed after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend with a hatchet.

The incident happened early Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man shattered the rear sliding glass door to break into an apartment, where he tried to strangle his former girlfriend.

When the new boyfriend tried to intervene, the man allegedly struck him with a hatchet. The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.