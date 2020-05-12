Omaha inmate tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

It's the first case of an inmate in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services testing positive for COVID-19.

The entire Omaha facility is now under quarantine, with appropriate investigations taking place. Staff members and other inmates who had close contact with the individual are being required to quarantine until cleared by medical staff.

“It was never a matter of if this would happen, but when,” said Director Scott Frakes. “Putting the facility under quarantine is the smartest move we can make. We want to be completely thorough in determining who had close contact with this single inmate.”

There are 175 inmates at the Omaha corrections center, and 35 staff members are employed there.

Eight Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, six at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, one at the Staff Training Academy, and one at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

On Monday, Corrections announced that the first three inmates tested for the virus had come up negative.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.