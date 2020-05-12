You are the owner of this article.
Omaha inmate tests positive for coronavirus
An inmate assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

It's the first case of an inmate in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services testing positive for COVID-19.

The entire Omaha facility is now under quarantine, with appropriate investigations taking place. Staff members and other inmates who had close contact with the individual are being required to quarantine until cleared by medical staff.

“It was never a matter of if this would happen, but when,” said Director Scott Frakes. “Putting the facility under quarantine is the smartest move we can make. We want to be completely thorough in determining who had close contact with this single inmate.”

There are 175 inmates at the Omaha corrections center, and 35 staff members are employed there.

Eight Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, six at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, one at the Staff Training Academy, and one at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

On Monday, Corrections announced that the first three inmates tested for the virus had come up negative.

