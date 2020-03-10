Omaha coronavirus patient has faced health issues from early age, father tells World-Herald

In an interview and an essay shared with the Omaha World-Herald, the father of the first person in Nebraska diagnosed with the coronavirus said his family has been subjected to social media accusations that they had knowingly spread the virus.

“We had absolutely no idea,” he told the newspaper. “It definitely didn’t pop into my mind that she had coronavirus.”

The World-Herald, in a story published Tuesday, did not name the father nor his daughter to protect their privacy and to stanch the flow of criticism directed at them.

The woman, 36, has faced health issues from an early age, including coughing and runny noses, her father said.

So when she and her father returned from a trip to London on Feb. 27, they had no concerns that she had contracted COVID-19.

Four days before she was diagnosed, a family doctor told her that she had probably picked up a cold, the World-Herald reported.

The father said he has no idea where she could have contracted the virus.

The woman was adopted just before her second birthday, a “special needs” child, her father told the World-Herald.

