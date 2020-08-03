Omaha City Council to consider mask requirement

Coronavirus cases have taken a turn for the worse in the Omaha area. Six deaths were announced Friday in Douglas County. Hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests are on the increase, according to the Douglas County Health Department. When Pour announced Friday that she was backing off a mask requirement, infectious disease experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center voiced their disappointment.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been a steadfast opponent of mandating masks and instead called upon Nebraskans to voluntarily wear them.

Lincoln, which operates under a different authority than Omaha, has implemented a mask requirement, something Ricketts has questioned.

Jerram said he is confident that the City Council has the authority to issue a mask requirement.

“I know we have the authority,” he said. “I believe (Adi Pour) had the authority; she was pressured into not exercising that authority. We will now exercise our authority.”