Omaha bar owner who shot, killed protester won't face charges

The white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man fired in self-defense after ending up on the ground in the middle of a group Saturday night, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday.

In turn, Kleine said, Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, will not be charged in the death of James Scurlock. Kleine said he reviewed the evidence — and interviews with witnesses — and determined that Gardner had acted in self-defense.