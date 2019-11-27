Oldest living major leaguer dies in adopted Nebraska home

Val Heim, who went from the baseball fields to the farm fields outside Superior in the 1940s, died Nov. 21.

At 99, Heim was the oldest-living big-leaguer, according to Baseball Reference. Heim, who was born in Wisconsin, played three weeks for the Chicago White Sox in 1942.

Following that season, Heim joined the Navy Air Corps and was first stationed at Lambert Field in St. Louis, where he drove an ambulance. Later, he served on the island of Saipan from 1944 to 1945, working with Seabees to build roads and airstrips for bombers bound for Japan.

When he returned from the war, Heim bounced around the minor leagues for a couple more years, played ball in Cuba, then married Elizabeth Pfeifer in 1948.

A year later, they were starting a family when Val Heim saw an ad in the St. Louis paper for a semi-pro team in Superior looking for players.

He worked for several years with Ideal Cement and developed a lifelong interest in Angus cattle, his obituary said.

Heim, who was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986, is survived by his wife, Betty.

Services were Wednesday in Superior.

Anne R. Keene, author of "The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team that helped win World War II," contributed to this report.

