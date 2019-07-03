THURSTON -- An Ohio-based manufacturer said Tuesday it had signed a letter of intent to buy the Blu-Jet line of fertilizer applicators, tillage equipment and other products made by Thurston Manufacturing.
Upon completion of the sale, Unverferth Manufacturing Co. would move Blu-Jet manufacturing from northeast Nebraska to Unverferth's plants in Kalida and Delphos, Ohio, and Shell Rock, Iowa.
In January, Thurston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In a motion filed Tuesday, the company petitioned the court to approve the sale of intellectual property and related assets, including the "Blu-Jet product line and all business operations."
Terms of the Thurston-Unverferth deal were not disclosed.
Thurston officials declined to say how many workers would be affected by the sale or whether the facility in Thurston would remain open after the sale of the Blu-Jet line. The plant also makes a line of attachments for skid steer loaders and does contract manufacturing for other firms.