Oglala Sioux president declares emergency over meth, homicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe has declared a state of emergency over homicides and methamphetamine use on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
"We live in a constant state of crisis and trauma," Julian Bear Runner wrote on a Facebook post Monday announcing the declaration. "My heart hurts for those families who've lost loved ones recently and throughout. As president, I will do all in my authority to carry out your will, to defend our homelands and create a safe place to raise our families."
"Meth is available here for cheap," presidential spokesman Chase Iron Eyes said Tuesday. "It causes our people to become something that they're not."
Bear Runner said that use of meth, alcohol and other drugs is a symptom of larger socio-economic problems on the reservation, which has one of the lowest life expectancies and highest unemployment and poverty rates in the U.S.
"Our tribal citizens face many social challenges associated with generational and historical grief compounded with real-time grief over the continual loss of loved ones due to all the negative statistics associated with the high rates of deaths, suicides as well as homicides," he wrote.
Bear Runner wrote in his declaration that the reservation has had several homicides in the past few weeks "directly related to meth use with Lakota killing another Lakota."
Recent homicides include the shooting deaths of Casey "Case" Long Weston and Sloane Bull Bear, both 30.
Kevin Smith, spokesman for the FBI, said he can't comment on Bear Runner's statement about these cases being linked to meth since they are under investigation.
"We can say, however, that substance abuse, which includes an increasing amount of methamphetamine, is a significant factor in most of the violent criminal investigations our agents conduct on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation," he said. "President Bear Runner's emergency declaration is a strong reminder of the havoc methamphetamine causes within our communities."
FBI data shows that homicide rates on the reservation have remained steady since 2017. There were four reported homicides in 2019, three in 2018 and three in 2017. Those numbers are down from 2016 when 14 people were killed, a spike the FBI attributed to violent behavior linked to meth users and dealers. Nine people were killed in 2015, the year that meth began replacing cocaine as the drug of choice on the reservation, the FBI said.
The emergency declaration is meant to direct tribal agencies to focus on the meth problem and let citizens know the government is prioritizing the issue, Iron Eyes said.