Oglala Sioux president declares emergency over meth, homicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe has declared a state of emergency over homicides and methamphetamine use on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

"We live in a constant state of crisis and trauma," Julian Bear Runner wrote on a Facebook post Monday announcing the declaration. "My heart hurts for those families who've lost loved ones recently and throughout. As president, I will do all in my authority to carry out your will, to defend our homelands and create a safe place to raise our families."

"Meth is available here for cheap," presidential spokesman Chase Iron Eyes said Tuesday. "It causes our people to become something that they're not."

Bear Runner said that use of meth, alcohol and other drugs is a symptom of larger socio-economic problems on the reservation, which has one of the lowest life expectancies and highest unemployment and poverty rates in the U.S.

"Our tribal citizens face many social challenges associated with generational and historical grief compounded with real-time grief over the continual loss of loved ones due to all the negative statistics associated with the high rates of deaths, suicides as well as homicides," he wrote.

