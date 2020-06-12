Officials still hoping for Nebraska State Fair; announcement likely next month

The uncertainty, however, does not seem to be dampening enthusiasm.

Parr said she surveyed 174 vendors and concessionaires and "the vast majority" are willing to come and are willing to agree to most potential contingencies.

Sponsors also have been lining up to support the fair.

Laura Hurley, who is in charge of the fair's partnership relationships, said she has already secured more than $1.25 million in cash and in-kind donations and is negotiating for another $400,000 or so. If those all come to fruition, it would be a 14% increase over last year's total, she said.

"I'm excited about these numbers," Hurley said, noting they show people are still interested in the fair and supportive of it.

It's still unknown whether the fair will have a carnival or concerts if it goes forward. Parr said she continues to have discussions with the company that operates the midway, which is running reduced operations because so many county and state fairs and other events have been canceled. As for concerts, Parr said most national touring acts are not traveling.

Fair board members are planning to hold a special board meeting in late June, during which they will likely make a decision on whether to hold a fair and what it will look like.