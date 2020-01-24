Officials say State Fair's finances, like a midway ride, are now spinning in the right direction

However, Cox and her staff had planned for more revenue, so they spent a lot more money.

Wages were about $315,000 more in 2019, and Cox said 75% of that increase was for seasonal help. The fair also spent more on concerts.

So how did the fair go from turning six-figure profits to a seven-figure loss in the span of two years?

While last year's bad weather was certainly a big reason, the financial problems revealed some structural budget issues.

For example, the fair spent $2.4 million on "professional services" last year, a category Cox said includes things such as security and ambulance services. That was a $1.1 million increase over 2018, and neither Cox nor anyone else can explain why.

Board members also realized the staff had grown too large. Board member Jeremy Jensen said after last month's meeting that the fair had been spending about $130,000 monthly on payroll, which was about twice the level of fairs of similar size.

Cox also said in an email earlier this month to fair superintendents that a new accounting service the fair hired "found much waste in every department," although she did not offer specifics.