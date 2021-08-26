Officials hoping for more normal Nebraska State Fair

Nebraska State Fair officials are feeling confident that they can pull off a more normal fair this year, despite the surging coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Bill Ogg said Wednesday that he and his staff learned a lot of lessons from last year's scaled-down fair, "and I think we can accommodate significantly larger crowds than we could in 2020."
Because of the pandemic, the fair decided to hold a smaller operation last year that was focused on agricultural and youth events. There was no carnival and no paid concerts, and many of the food and other vendors did not participate.
This year, however, "we're gearing up for a full Nebraska State Fair," Ogg said.
The fair starts Friday and runs through Labor Day.
Ogg said he believes there is pent-up demand among Nebraskans for the fair, something he bases on strong attendance at many county fairs in the state this summer as well as at other Midwestern state fairs.
"I think people are hungry for wholesome social interaction, and what's more wholesome than a fair?" he asked.
Of course, wanting to attend a fair and being able to do so safely are two different things, especially when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are climbing rapidly across the state and in the Grand Island area.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that the state had nearly 5,000 cases in the previous seven days, an 85% increase from the prior week. Hospitalizations statewide stood at 314, 37 more than a week ago.
The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, reported 160 cases over the past week, about three times as many as a month ago. Its current case rate is 223 cases per 100,000 people, which is more than double the threshold for what's considered "high" transmission. The three-county area also has a COVID-19 vaccination rate of only about 36%, well below the state average.
Despite those conditions, Ogg said he believes the fair can be held safely.
Attendees this year will see more than 100 hand sanitizer stations spread out across the fairgrounds, and masks will be available at all indoor event venues for anyone who wants one. The Central District Health Department also will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to fairgoers.
Masks are not required anywhere at the fair, but the local health district is recommending anyone age 2 and older — even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — wear them indoors.
The fair plans to livestream certain agricultural events, making them "accessible to those who are unable to attend due to proximity or concerns around COVID-19,” Ogg said.
State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said she, too, believes the fair can be held safely thanks to the "large footprint of our grounds and the abundance of outdoor activities and entertainment.
"Our arena and barns are extremely well-ventilated, and people are naturally spaced out in those large facilities," said Smith, of Lincoln.
Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said her district has worked closely with fair staff to take as many precautions as possible, but with the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta variant, she expects the event to lead to an increase in cases.
"We do expect to see increased spread locally and across the state during and following the (fair) as the delta variant surges," Anderson said in an email.
Another thing the fair is doing to try to limit the risk to attendees is having its major concerts outdoors. Ogg said the fair made that decision early on, a move that's proving to be smart — assuming the weather cooperates — not only because of the surge of COVID-19 cases, but also because of fan interest.
"We've already sold more tickets to two of those concerts than we could accommodate in the Heartland Events Center," he said.
Two years ago, the fair spent big on concerts and other events to celebrate its 150th birthday and then was hit hard financially by poor ticket sales and bad weather. It encountered further problems when it was discovered that its former finance chief had stolen nearly $150,000 from the fair.
Last year, the fair produced very little revenue because of the pandemic.
But Ogg said the organization is now on very solid financial footing.
As of July, the fair reported about $3 million more in assets than at the same time last year, according to its most recent financial statements.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.