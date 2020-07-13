Obstacle course, free fall added to Mahoney State Park's Treetop Adventure

Mahoney State Park expanded its 2-year-old Treetop Adventure ropes and zip line course this week with a 25-foot-high obstacle course and a free fall from a 40-foot platform.
The first, the Treetop Journey, is a tree-to-tree course with 20 obstacles, two zip lines and safety systems that keep participants attached during the entire experience.
And the Monkey Drop gives users a 10-foot free fall before lowering them the final 30 feet to the ground.
The Treetop Journey costs $29.95 and takes about an hour. It’s open to all ages, though participants must be at least 3-foot-3. The Monkey Drop costs $11.95 for one jump or $17.95 for three; participants must be at least 5 years old and weigh at least 44 pounds.
For all the rules, and to make reservations, go to goape.com.
