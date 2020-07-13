You are the owner of this article.
Obstacle course, free fall added to Mahoney State Park's Treetop Adventure
Obstacle course, free fall added to Mahoney State Park's Treetop Adventure

Go Ape treetop adventure

Jhett Jacquot of Lincoln flies down a zip line at the Go Ape Zip Line and Treetop Adventure in 2018 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Mahoney State Park expanded its 2-year-old Treetop Adventure ropes and zip line course this week with a 25-foot-high obstacle course and a free fall from a 40-foot platform.

The first, the Treetop Journey, is a tree-to-tree course with 20 obstacles, two zip lines and safety systems that keep participants attached during the entire experience.

And the Monkey Drop gives users a 10-foot free fall before lowering them the final 30 feet to the ground.

The Treetop Journey costs $29.95 and takes about an hour. It’s open to all ages, though participants must be at least 3-foot-3. The Monkey Drop costs $11.95 for one jump or $17.95 for three; participants must be at least 5 years old and weigh at least 44 pounds.

For all the rules, and to make reservations, go to goape.com.

