Oakland man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Snyder

SNYDER — One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash east of Snyder, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Isaac W. Wilson, 26, of Oakland, was killed when his Geo Metro crossed the center line on Nebraska 91 and was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup driven by Brian Steffensmeier, 28, of Clarkson, shortly before 6 a.m.
Wilson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Steffensmeier and his passenger were uninjured.
Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.