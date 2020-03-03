You are the owner of this article.
Oakland man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Snyder
Oakland man killed in Tuesday morning crash near Snyder

SNYDER — One person was killed in a Tuesday morning crash east of Snyder, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Isaac W. Wilson, 26, of Oakland, was killed when his Geo Metro crossed the center line on Nebraska 91 and was struck by a Ford F-350 pickup driven by Brian Steffensmeier, 28, of Clarkson, shortly before 6 a.m.

Wilson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Steffensmeier and his passenger were uninjured.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor in the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

