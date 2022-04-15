 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oakdale woman dies in northeast Nebraska house fire

NORFOLK — An Oakdale woman died in a house fire Thursday morning.

At 7:51 a.m., firefighters were called to 601 Walther St. in Oakdale after a passerby reported that a house was on fire, said Oakdale Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Kinnan. Fire personnel saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof upon arrival.

Linda James, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler has ordered an autopsy, Kinnan said.

Kinnan said that about 30 firefighters from Oakdale and Neligh worked the fire. Several personnel were on scene for about 5½ hours, he said.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Agency.

