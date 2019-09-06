BOULDER, Colo. — Old wounds heal, eventually. But for Colorado Buffaloes center Tim Lynott, the abuse that teammate Jacob Callier took from Nebraska fans over the past 12 months on social media didn’t just leave a bad taste. It left a scar.
“When you’re in that game, you just make mistakes, sometimes,” said Lynott, who started at right guard for the Buffs during CU’s 33-28 win over the Huskers last Sept. 8 in Lincoln. “I do, sometimes, too. It’s all adrenaline at that point … you don’t know what you’re doing, sometimes …”
@kingcallier: Nebraska says hello. We are all watching you to make sure you don’t commit an assault on the field again
“So I think that, if people would actually be in that place — which is a lot of them, the majority, they’ll never know what it’s like,” Lynott said. “So for them, they can keep their mouths shut on social media and everything, unless they want to say it to someone’s face. Which I know they’re not going to.
"Honestly, for my part, they’re cowards for that,” Lynott said. “That’s just my own take on it. But they’ve never been in that situation, so I don’t expect them to know what they’re talking about. They can talk about whatever they want, so, let them do it.”
@kingcallier: You think we forgot?
They haven’t. At all.
As the Huskers return to Boulder on Saturday for the first time since 2009, the most unpleasant part of CU’s victory last season has reared its ugly head again: The fallout from the tackle Callier, the Buffs’ sophomore outside linebacker, made on Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez at Memorial Stadium with 3:29 left in a one-point game.
The play’s been run back and forth more times than the Zapruder film, especially in Big Red circles: With the Huskers leading last September’s meeting 28-27, Martinez keeps on an option read to his right, and holy heck breaks loose.
Callier slides under the traffic and catches the nimble signal-caller by his right ankle and hangs on for dear life as CU teammates Israel Antwine, Nate Landman and Javier Edwards close in. In slow motion, it’s apparent Callier — as Martinez is sandwiched above by a pile of CU and Nebraska players — rolls his right shoulder toward the turf, the way a wrestler does on a mat, all while maintaining control of the quarterback’s leg. Martinez was forced to leave the contest with a knee injury after throwing for 187 yards and rushing for 117 more.
Big Red fans were furious as the Huskers’ offense stalled and CU rallied. Nebraska coach Scott Frost cried foul, submitting a video of the play for review to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 offices, but then-Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre announced the Monday after, following discussions with CU and league officials, that no suspensions would be levied.
Last Sept. 13, Callier posted the same message on his Twitter and Instagram feeds with a picture of him celebrating at Memorial Stadium with teammate Nu’umotu Falo Jr.:
I know they hatin on me … But (I don’t) read comments …
His teammates, friends and Buffs administrators clearly did. All parties in recent weeks have made a point of trying to move on, even if some in their respective fan bases won’t. Or can’t.
CU declined multiple interview requests to talk with Callier, who didn’t play in the Buffs’ 52-31 season-opening victory Colorado State, and is listed as a second-team outside linebacker on the depth chart.
“He wasn’t upset about it. He was just like, ‘Wow, this is getting out of hand, it’s ridiculous,’” Lynott said of Callier. “And I thought the same thing.”
Martinez has moved on, too, deflecting questions politely on the topic during a news conference Monday in Lincoln, noting that “injuries are a part of the game, and it is what it is.”