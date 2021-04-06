NU, Creighton researchers preparing for 'unprecedented' study of contamination from AltEn

"We aggressively reached out across the state for the best scientific minds," Rogan said.

In a virtual town hall on Tuesday, researchers explained the various facets of the study, and outlined a timeline for when they expect to be able to provide community members detailed information about the pervasiveness of the pesticides.

Rogan said researchers will sample the air, surface water, groundwater and soil to study how neonicotinoids may have spread from the ethanol plant, the wet distiller's grains spread on nearby fields, or from the February spill.

Other research will study how the pesticides, which are water soluble and systemic, may continue to exist in both food crops and other plants, as well as how they are affecting wildlife like bees and butterflies, amphibians, or even larger animals like deer.

Researchers will also search for neonicotinoids in companion and agricultural production animals.

The team also plans to survey community members and review medical records to look for recurring health issues that may have begun after the plant started operations, and ask for adult volunteers to submit blood and urine samples to understand how the contaminants may persist in humans.