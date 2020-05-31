Northwest Nebraska inspires family, first as tourists, now as residents

The next year, Martina returned as a wrangler at Fort Robinson, and eventually both girls enrolled at Chadron State College. Martina recently graduated with her art degree, while McKenna just finished her first year in pre-med. Martina’s artwork is on display throughout the family business, from a large western-themed wall mural to portraits of John Wayne. She focuses on western and Native themed portraits, so her work easily complements the environment the Juhlins want to create at The Broken Spur.

“This is cowboy country. We wanted this to be a western place,” Wally said.

That attitude translates to the food as well. When they set out on their new adventure, one of their primary goals was to build an establishment known for a good steak, large burgers and hearty meals.

“We want you to be full when you leave,” Wally said. “We try to make a meal like you make at home.”

From the aforementioned steak to half-pound burgers, pizzas and lunch specials, the Juhlins are creating an atmosphere that reminds visitors of home and family. Martina works as a bartender and hostess, while McKenna helps in the kitchen, making it a true family business in part of the state they all felt a pull to call home.

“It’s good for us to do something as a family,” McKenna said.