Northwest Nebraska inspires family, first as tourists, now as residents

CRAWFORD — Northwest Nebraska might be the state’s best-kept secret, but for one family, once they discovered the region they couldn’t get enough.
“To me this is Nebraska, the west, the prairies, the bluffs,” said Wally Juhlin. His family, including wife Jennifer and daughters Martina and McKenna, first explored the area as tourists several years ago and recently became residents and business owners after the purchase of a vacant restaurant building in Crawford.
With renovations complete, their restaurant, The Broken Spur, opened several weeks ago with a limited menu.
“This is an entirely new adventure,” Jennifer said.
The family previously owned a plumbing, heating and air conditioning business in Walthill, but jumped at the chance to relocate to northwest Nebraska when they learned the restaurant formerly known as both The Ranchhouse and Gate City was for sale.
Their first experience with the region was during a camping trip planned by Martina and McKenna several years ago.
“We drove 1,300 miles and never left the state,” Wally said. Northwest Nebraska, including Fort Robinson State Park, was one of their stops.
“We didn’t know this existed before that trip,” he said.
The next year, Martina returned as a wrangler at Fort Robinson, and eventually both girls enrolled at Chadron State College. Martina recently graduated with her art degree, while McKenna just finished her first year in pre-med. Martina’s artwork is on display throughout the family business, from a large western-themed wall mural to portraits of John Wayne. She focuses on western and Native themed portraits, so her work easily complements the environment the Juhlins want to create at The Broken Spur.
“This is cowboy country. We wanted this to be a western place,” Wally said.
That attitude translates to the food as well. When they set out on their new adventure, one of their primary goals was to build an establishment known for a good steak, large burgers and hearty meals.
“We want you to be full when you leave,” Wally said. “We try to make a meal like you make at home.”
From the aforementioned steak to half-pound burgers, pizzas and lunch specials, the Juhlins are creating an atmosphere that reminds visitors of home and family. Martina works as a bartender and hostess, while McKenna helps in the kitchen, making it a true family business in part of the state they all felt a pull to call home.
“It’s good for us to do something as a family,” McKenna said.
“We liked the area. We like the scenery. We love the people,” Wally added. “The entire community has welcomed us with open arms.”
The Broken Spur is currently open Tuesday through Saturday with plans to expand the menu and hours as the region recovers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The family also welcomes the opportunity to host wedding receptions, alumni reunions, holiday parties and more, Wally said.
“We want to be here for the local community, but we also want to be a stopping point for people traveling through,” Martina said. “No matter where you’re from, we want it to feel like family and home.”
Kerri Rempp, a former newspaper editor, is director of Discover Northwest Nebraska.
