North Platte angler lands state record tiger trout
Walton "Ed" Moore

Walton “Ed” Moore of North Platte set a rod-and-reel state record when he caught a 6-pound, 13-ounce tiger trout March 11 at Sutherland Reservoir in Lincoln County.

 Courtesy photo

A North Platte fisherman set a state record Thursday when he reeled in a tiger trout that weighed more than 6 pounds at the Sutherland Reservoir in Lincoln County.

Walton "Ed" Moore was bank fishing at the reservoir when the tiger trout took the minnow he was drifting slowly on the bottom of the lake.

The 6-pound, 13-ounce trout measured 25¾ inches in length and set a state record for rod-and-reel.

The previous state record trout caught on rod-and-reel was 5 pounds, 7 ounces. It was also caught at Sutherland Reservoir.

Husker News