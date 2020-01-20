Norfolk police investigating reports of credit card skimmers at gas stations

The Norfolk Police Department is warning people who purchased gas in the city this weekend to check their bank statements for suspicious activity after receiving two reports of credit card skimmers.

The devices, which are designed to steal credit card information, were placed at two Norfolk business gas pumps on either Friday or Saturday, according to a press release from the department. Norfolk police are in the process of sharing the information with every gas station in the city to determine whether there are more.

Capt. Michael Bauer said three locations in Norfolk were discovered to have a skimming device: the Casey's and the Hy-Vee in the western part of the city and Louie's Liquors near 13th Street and West Pasewalk Avenue. Only one skimmer was found at each location.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.

