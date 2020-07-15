Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Norfolk man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a South Dakota woman on the Santee Sioux Reservation in northeast Nebraska.

Joseph James, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Phyllis Hunhoff and waived his right to appeal his conviction, seek a pardon or seek a commutation, according to U.S. District Attorney Joe Kelly.

“This was a brutal, horrific and senseless murder," Kelly said in a statement, "and we hope that today’s life sentence brings some small comfort for the family.”

On the night of Nov. 4, 2018, James and another man carjacked Hunhoff after she left her mother's home in Utica, South Dakota, and drove to Norfolk. The other man left the car, and James then drove Hunhoff to the reservation.

There, he stabbed and strangled her sometime early the next morning. After she was dead, he drove her car to a nearby gas station, where he fueled up her vehicle and returned to fill a soda bottle with gasoline.

James then abandoned the car in a wooded area, poured gasoline in it and set fire to it to conceal evidence, Kelly said.