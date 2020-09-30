No masks, no matter in Nebraska’s last COVID-free county: ‘Most people around here don’t really care’

“If you had a traveler from a town like maybe McCook, they may not be mingling with so many people where there's a greater chance of spread."

Safranek believes Nebraska was likely infected before the first documented case in early March. Health experts didn’t know all of COVID’s symptoms at the time, and testing was limited.

“The combination of not knowing that spectrum of symptoms and not having widespread availability of testing, we probably overlooked a lot of COVID in the early days.”

But once it took root here, it found ways to spread. Even to rural counties with more square miles than people.

“All you need is to have a party out there and a gathering and one person with it, and you can have an outbreak. It could happen anywhere.”

Like Hayes County, now considered by the CDC one of six U.S. counties without a COVID case. But the region’s health director believes the coronavirus could have already hit there, its presence going officially undetected and undocumented.

“There’s no medical facilities,” said Myra Stoney, director of the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department. “And there’s no testing happening in Hayes County.”