Nighttime drone sightings moving east, with new reports from Fairbury, Columbus and more

Lincoln police said the Federal Aviation Administration requests that reports of suspicious drone activity be made to local law enforcement initially. Officers investigate and contact the FAA with their findings. LPD said it will continue to work cooperatively with the FAA to determine if a risk to public safety exists.

Officials have stressed that no laws appear to be broken by these flights and that shooting down a drone is a felony.

“I have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about finding the source of these unidentified drones and am concerned there seems to be no clear assessment of their source. We must protect the privacy and property rights of Nebraskans," Rep. Adrian Smith said in a statement Tuesday.

The FAA met with law enforcement agencies and other government officials Monday in northeastern Colorado -- where the sightings were first reported late last month -- and said it was trying to determine who is piloting the drones and why.

The FAA said it has contacted drone test site operators and drone companies but has not determined if they were behind the flights. The agency also has been in touch with airports in the area, warning pilots to be cautious and asking them to report any sightings.

