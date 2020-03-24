You are the owner of this article.
Newest COVID-19 cases reported in Saunders, Washington counties
Newest COVID-19 cases reported in Saunders, Washington counties

Coronavirus test samples

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska continued its climb Tuesday, with two more confirmations reported in Saunders and Washington counties.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department said a woman in her 50s from Saunders County (just north of Lincoln) and a woman in her 90s from Washington County (just north of Omaha) were in self-isolation and under observation. 

The new cases bring the state’s total to 64 in eight counties, with Douglas County reporting more than half of the confirmed cases. Lancaster County is still reporting two, a number that hasn’t changed since Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, Lancaster County was monitoring 188 people due to their travel history or potential exposure. And it reported 131 negative tests, with eight pending results, but that doesn’t include pending results from private laboratories.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

