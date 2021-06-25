New technology will allow State Patrol to scan semis on I-80 for flat tires

The Nebraska State Patrol is utilizing new equipment to provide more comprehensive safety screenings for commercial vehicles, including semis running routes on Interstate 80.

The new system, which was funded through a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, is now in use at I-80 weigh stations near Waverly and North Platte.

The screening system uses cameras and sensors to read license plates and federal Department of Transportation identification numbers and check for flat tires, all while the vehicle continues to travel at interstate speeds, said Lt. Mike Maytum of the State Patrol's Carrier Enforcement Division.

That information is coupled with existing weigh-in-motion, PrePass and Drivewyze technology, and after a quick scan, the vehicle is either given the go-ahead or routed to the weigh station for a closer look.

Maytum said the goal is to both ensure safety while keeping trucks moving.

"It really boils down to keeping roadways safe," Maytum said. "The interstate hosts about 2.7 million trucks just near the Waverly site. It’s important with that many trucks out there that we do everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe."