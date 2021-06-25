New technology will allow State Patrol to scan semis on I-80 for flat tires

The Nebraska State Patrol is utilizing new equipment to provide more comprehensive safety screenings for commercial vehicles, including semis running routes on Interstate 80.
The new system, which was funded through a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, is now in use at I-80 weigh stations near Waverly and North Platte.
The screening system uses cameras and sensors to read license plates and federal Department of Transportation identification numbers and check for flat tires, all while the vehicle continues to travel at interstate speeds, said Lt. Mike Maytum of the State Patrol's Carrier Enforcement Division.
That information is coupled with existing weigh-in-motion, PrePass and Drivewyze technology, and after a quick scan, the vehicle is either given the go-ahead or routed to the weigh station for a closer look.
Maytum said the goal is to both ensure safety while keeping trucks moving.
"It really boils down to keeping roadways safe," Maytum said. "The interstate hosts about 2.7 million trucks just near the Waverly site. It’s important with that many trucks out there that we do everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe."
The state plans to add a similar system to the weigh station on Nebraska 2 near Nebraska City.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Elena S Rhodd-morales
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jabari Beaman
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JABARI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Eduardo Vega-bustamante
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDUARDO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin Garcia-linares
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KEVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Natalie Flores
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NATALIE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriel Kutash
|Date Missing:
|06-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GABRIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaylyn Gomez
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
JAYLYN is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kecoe Manuel Moya
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KECOE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jack M Cave
|Date Missing:
|06-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACK is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Trenel Joseph Spevak Runge
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRENEL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Arianna A Barker
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIANNA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Maurina Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|136
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MAURINA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 136 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Fiona Dawson
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|143
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
FIONA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 143 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Lamar Woolridge
|Date Missing:
|06-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMAR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Marie Morales
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Cass CO SO Plattsmouth
MERCEDES is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mia N Canby
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mikayla Ladine Jones
|Date Missing:
|06-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MIKAYLA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Jacqueline Caballero
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACQUELINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sara G Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 153 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aliyssa Teresa Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYSSA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rebecca Tut
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Goodwin
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMMA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Ali S Abdullahi
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ione Skye Harlan
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
IONE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Penny
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|06-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
KAYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah Robinson
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Linda Marie Dillard
|Date Missing:
|06-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|55
|Current Age:
|55
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Pawnee CO SO Pawnee City
LINDA is a 55 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Roni L Kercheval
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RONI is a 12 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kadence Ali-victoria Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph Alvitre
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
JOSEPH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aliah Longmore-harris
|Date Missing:
|06-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden A E Millard
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
JAYDEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Melody Pond
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Chadron PD
MELODY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyla Lucas
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
NYLA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emaily Langley
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
EMAILY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Claire Skrdlant
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CLAIRE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Thor Dmyterko
|Date Missing:
|06-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Amanda Leslie Jennings
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|30
|Current Age:
|30
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMANDA is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 230 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Andres Plesent
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|1
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANDRES is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 1 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden Hamby-castillo
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADEN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominic Keith Cothren
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINIC is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ajah Simona Lewis
|Date Missing:
|06-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Haacke
|Date Missing:
|06-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|290
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ISAIAH is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 290 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Tereyce E Parker
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEREYCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Minerva L Al Burki
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MINERVA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Nicole Martens
|Date Missing:
|06-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Quinsha R Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|199
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 199 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ezekhial Thomas Ray Wheeler
|Date Missing:
|06-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
EZEKHIAL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Brendyn Wagner
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
BRENDYN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kayden Jordan Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
KAYDEN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Maria Lynn Velasquez
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaionah Jenkins-felder
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'03
|Weight:
|94
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAIONAH is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'03" tall and weighed 94 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Savannah Gibson
|Date Missing:
|06-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
SAVANNAH is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Arak Ngong Lual
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARAK is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Valerie L Vettraino
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|197
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VALERIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 197 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Bradley Fry
|Date Missing:
|06-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|157
|Agency:
|Gering PD
BRADLEY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 157 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Kadence Gold
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KADENCE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Ariah Tiffany Bryant
|Date Missing:
|06-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARIAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dominique M Mack
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DOMINIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kianna Mayfield
|Date Missing:
|06-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIANNA is a 18 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Crystasia Cooper
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
CRYSTASIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan William Kiefer
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ETHAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Gabriela D Swalley
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|06-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brooke Scott
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BROOKE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Sara Finley
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal D Kier
|Date Missing:
|06-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mauriah Booth-merica
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MAURIAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Keldin A Mosley
Andrew Frieze
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|260
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANDREW is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 260 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Dion Schultz
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
DION is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Patrick Laurence Frank Young
|Date Missing:
|05-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
PATRICK is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Terry L Eddy
|Date Missing:
|05-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|58
|Current Age:
|58
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TERRY is a 58 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nivine Balash Bango
|Date Missing:
|05-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NIVINE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donovan Raynell Watson
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|151
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONOVAN is a 23 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 151 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaden Johnson
|Date Missing:
|05-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|147
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KADEN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 147 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Derek Andrade
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
DEREK is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarian Morales-cornell
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaii Brown
|Date Missing:
|05-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAII is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Karma Marshall
|Date Missing:
|05-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KARMA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Sequoia Rayne Gibson
Tucker August Dobberstine
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Charlie Autumn Horton
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLIE is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Aliyah Valverde
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYAH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jane Marie Wiglusz
|Date Missing:
|05-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|40
|Current Age:
|40
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JANE is a 40 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Hodah A Alkhafaji
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HODAH is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Lamy L Walker
|Date Missing:
|05-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|05-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gabriela Thomas
|Date Missing:
|05-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
GABRIELA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Justin Umanzor Valladares
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JUSTIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Marie Hutchinson
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ASHLEY is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Judy Ike
|Date Missing:
|05-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha Tribal PD
JUDY is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Ryan Dwayne Larsen
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|11
|Current Age:
|11
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
RYAN is a 11 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Trystan Hannah Chase
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRYSTAN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Dominick Anthony Perez
|Date Missing:
|05-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|163
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINICK is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 163 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raydene A Bacon
|Date Missing:
|05-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|71
|Current Age:
|71
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Aurora PD
RAYDENE is a 71 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.