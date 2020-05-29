New State Fair director to make $121,000

The Nebraska State Fair Board on Friday approved a contract for its newly hired executive director.
The contract approved at Friday's special meeting will pay Bill Ogg $121,000 annually and does not guarantee him any compensation beyond that in the form of bonuses, severance pay or annual salary increases. The contract also provides him with an automobile for both business and personal use.
Ogg, who currently heads the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days in Washington state, was hired by the board at its regular meeting earlier this month. He had been a finalist for the job three years ago when the fair hired Lori Cox.
Cox and the fair board mutually agreed to part ways earlier this year after a rough two years that saw the fair pile up huge losses and led to a State Patrol investigation of potential financial fraud. Cox was not accused of any wrongdoing and remains as a consultant to the fair, receiving her full salary through the end of the year.
One notable difference in Ogg's contract is that it allows either him or the fair board to end the contract at any time with 60 days' notice. Cox's contract required 90 days' notice for termination, which could only occur on its annual renewal date. That is a big reason why Cox is serving as a consultant and continuing to draw her full salary.
"I like the way this contract is worded," board member Jeremy Jensen of Grand Island said, noting that he constantly fields questions from people asking why the fair is paying Cox her full salary.
Board Chairwoman Beth Smith of Lincoln said Ogg's salary is slightly higher than Cox's salary.
She said the board has not set an official date for Ogg to start, but she's hoping it will be around July 1. He has to give 30 days notice to the Walla Walla fair.
Approving Ogg's contract and adding him as a signatory to a State Fair bank account were the only items on the meeting's agenda. Board members did not discuss the status of this year's fair.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!