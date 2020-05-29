New State Fair director to make $121,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Fair Board on Friday approved a contract for its newly hired executive director.

The contract approved at Friday's special meeting will pay Bill Ogg $121,000 annually and does not guarantee him any compensation beyond that in the form of bonuses, severance pay or annual salary increases. The contract also provides him with an automobile for both business and personal use.

Ogg, who currently heads the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days in Washington state, was hired by the board at its regular meeting earlier this month. He had been a finalist for the job three years ago when the fair hired Lori Cox.

Cox and the fair board mutually agreed to part ways earlier this year after a rough two years that saw the fair pile up huge losses and led to a State Patrol investigation of potential financial fraud. Cox was not accused of any wrongdoing and remains as a consultant to the fair, receiving her full salary through the end of the year.

One notable difference in Ogg's contract is that it allows either him or the fair board to end the contract at any time with 60 days' notice. Cox's contract required 90 days' notice for termination, which could only occur on its annual renewal date. That is a big reason why Cox is serving as a consultant and continuing to draw her full salary.