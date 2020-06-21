New $26 million sea lion exhibit at Henry Doorly Zoo is almost ready

Situated in the northern part of the zoo, the exhibit is surrounded by Douglas fir and various spruce trees and faux rock walls, some of which were repurposed from the former Durham Bear Canyon, the site of the new sea lion habitat.

Pate said the exhibit is “probably our best attempt yet at a true immersion-style exhibit, where you walk in here and you are in the Pacific Northwest.”

The sea lions should find their new digs more comfortable and realistic than the current exhibit. Two wave machines will push and pull the water in ways that mimic how natural waves rebound off rocks in the ocean. The pool will have pockets of warm and cool water — another naturally occurring aspect of the ocean.

A separate “pupping beach” with shallow water will give newborn sea lion pups a place to learn to swim. It takes them about six to eight weeks to get their "sea legs," Pate said.

“I don’t know of any other zoo that’s ever done one of these,” he said of the pupping beach.

The zoo has six sea lions. A seventh from California will eventually join them. The display was designed for up to 10 sea lions.