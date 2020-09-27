Nebraska's wildlife already feeling the heat from climate change

Studying climate change

These stories were developed as part of a yearlong UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications depth-reporting project examining the impact of climate change on Nebraska.

In the spring, 20 students drawn from seven colleges and 12 majors assessed the impact of climate change on Nebraska’s agriculture, water, livestock, wildlife, public health and national security. This fall, the focus of the class has shifted from problems associated with climate change to evaluating the potential range of solutions — including wind, solar and nuclear energy, regenerative farming, water conservation, a carbon tax, reducing fossil fuel consumption and what citizens can do individually.

For more, go to: climatechangenebraska.com