Nebraska's third case of bird flu confirmed in flock of 400,000 broiler chickens

  • Updated
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is encouraging poultry farmers to remain vigilant after recent a bird flu outbreaks.

Nebraska has confirmed its third case of bird flu, and second in a commercial flock of chickens.

The state Department of Agriculture said the highly contagious disease was found in a flock of 400,000 broiler chickens in Butler County, within the 6.2-mile control zone around a farm of 570,000 broiler chickens where the disease was discovered earlier this week.

The fact that the farms are in close proximity to each other "further emphasizes continued diligence of biosecurity and timely response to control this highly contagious disease,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said in a statement.

The second farm is under quarantine and the chickens will be "humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner." There also will be a 6.2-mile control zone around the premises, and any poultry operations that fall within that control zone will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their premises without permits from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County. Bird flu so far has infected about 15 million birds in the U.S., the worst outbreak since 2015.

Nebraska reports bird flu in backyard flock in Merrick County
570,000 broiler chickens to be destroyed as bird flu hits Nebraska poultry farm
Husker News