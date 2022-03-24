Nebraska's third case of bird flu confirmed in flock of 400,000 broiler chickens

Nebraska has confirmed its third case of bird flu, and second in a commercial flock of chickens.
The state Department of Agriculture said the highly contagious disease was found in a flock of 400,000 broiler chickens in Butler County, within the 6.2-mile control zone around a farm of 570,000 broiler chickens where the disease was discovered earlier this week.
The fact that the farms are in close proximity to each other "further emphasizes continued diligence of biosecurity and timely response to control this highly contagious disease,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said in a statement.
The second farm is under quarantine and the chickens will be "humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner." There also will be a 6.2-mile control zone around the premises, and any poultry operations that fall within that control zone will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their premises without permits from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
A hotel owner said Native Americans are no longer welcome. Mayor Steve Allender fired back: "This is an attack on not only the 12% of Rapid Citians who are Native American, but also the larger Native American population nationwide."
“I just like doing the sports. I just like trying them,” said Gavy Smith. “I’ve never done golf. I don’t know if I’m good at it. I’m not even good at mini golf. (What matters is) to be part of the team, to be included.”
Philip Zlomke is listed on the Grand Island Public Schools staff directory as a financial literacy teacher at Westridge Middle School. According to a district spokesman, Zlomke has been placed on paid administrative leave.
After saving a man's life, both Matt Verkamp and Joe Cockerill carried on with their days like normal, but Verkamp said he took a photo of the burning truck to explain to his boss why he was going to be late for work.