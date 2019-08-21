Beginning Sept. 1, Nebraska drivers will be able to renew licenses online for two consecutive renewal periods. Currently they are limited to one renewal period.
Individuals under the age of 72 are eligible for the new renewal policy.
“An increasing number of customers are using our online services, and we aim to make these as easy to use as possible,” Sara O’Rourke with the Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.
Motorcyclists and drivers will be able to renew their licenses 90 days before their current one expires unless their name or appearance has changed. Licenses are good for five years.