Nebraskans may have to wait a month or more for $300 unemployment boost

Even though President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill Sunday that boosts federal unemployment benefits, it's likely to be several weeks before people see them.
The bill extends federal pandemic unemployment aid for another 11 weeks and also boosts the payment to those receiving unemployment benefits by $300.
However, the Nebraska Department of Labor said Monday that it has to wait for guidance from the federal government before it can start making the payments.
The additional $300 is available for the weeks ending Dec. 27-March 13, and the state Labor Department said in a news release that it could be four to six weeks before eligible claimants start receiving the additional amount.
As a result of delays, some payments will be paid retroactively.
The department said there could also be new eligibility requirements issued, meaning some people who previously qualified for the benefit won't under the new rules while others who didn't now do. It encouraged people to regularly check for updates on benefit programs at NEworks.nebraska.gov.
