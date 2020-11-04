Nebraskans cast a record number of votes; turnout could exceed 75%

That gave election offices a head start on counting the 436,269 early ballots that were received by mail or dropped off prior to Tuesday — including 46,000 votes cast in precincts and counties that conduct their elections entirely by mail — as well as the 52,000 ballots filled out early in county clerk or election commission offices.

The various options for voting pushed turnout in more than one-third of Nebraska's 93 counties above 80%, while turnout reached 88% in four counties.

There were no reports of fraud or voter intimidation at any polling place in Nebraska on Tuesday, Evnen said.

But the secretary of state, overseeing his first presidential election cycle, said he was concerned about the status of 25,000 early ballots requested but not returned by voters.

Evnen said in a typical election, about 15% of requested early ballots are not returned. While only about 8% of the requested mail-in ballots were not returned this year, Evnen said 25,000 "is not an insignificant number."

"What happened to those ballots? We don't know," Evnen said, who added there is nothing pointing to any wrongdoing for why the ballots haven't been returned.