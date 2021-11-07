 Skip to main content
Nebraska woman's novel set in Sandhills chosen as 2022's One Book One Nebraska
Nebraska woman's novel set in Sandhills chosen as 2022's One Book One Nebraska

Jonis Agee
Lauren Dietrich

A Nebraska woman's novel set in the Sandhills in the years following the Wounded Knee Massacre has been chosen as 2022's One Book One Nebraska.

"The Bones of Paradise: A Novel" by award-winning author Jonis Agee is described by the selection committee as "an ambitious tale of history, vengeance, race, guilt, betrayal, family, and belonging, filled with a vivid cast of characters shaped by violence, love, and a desperate loyalty to the land."

The One Book One Nebraska reading program, which is in its 18th year, encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss one book, chosen from books written by Nebraska authors or that have a Nebraska theme or setting.

Libraries across the state will join in on planning book discussions, activities and events that will encourage Nebraskans to read and discuss the book.

More information on book updates and activity listings can be found on the One Book One Nebraska website or Facebook page.

Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com

