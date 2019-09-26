An Adams County judge has sentenced a Grand Island woman who ended up facing legal troubles after marrying her father to time served on a false information charge.
Judge Michael Mead gave 21-year-old Samantha Kershner 22 days in jail, which she already has served. She pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor in July.
A month earlier, on June 20, Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel sentenced Kershner to nine months of probation for false reporting there.
Prosecutors in Grand Island initially filed an incest charge against her and her father, Travis Fieldgrove. They later dismissed the charge against her; and in May, a judge sentenced Fieldgrove, 40, to two years in prison for attempted incest. He had pleaded no contest.
A year ago, police began investigating them after Kershner's mother alleged they were in an illegal relationship, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
Contacted by investigators, Fieldgrove denied he was Kershner's father. But DNA testing determined there was a 99.99 percent probability he was, police say.
A week after the investigation began, Kershner tried to lie about having sex with her father but recanted when the investigator confronted her, according to court records.
Fieldgrove still faces an incest charge in Hastings, where police say they married Oct. 1, 2018.